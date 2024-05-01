Jersey Shore's Pauly D Shares Rare Comments About Daughter Amabella

Pauly D is sharing some very rare comments about fatherhood!

In a new interview, the 43-year-old Jersey Shore star and DJ shared some very insight into his life with daughter Amabella, whom he shares with ex Amanda Markert.

Keep reading to find out more…“She does have a cell phone now,” Pauly shared with People. “She got the iPhone 15 for Christmas, so that was a big deal. And it’s good for me because I can talk to her all the time, especially when I’m traveling.”

Pauly noted that Amabella has some rules she has to follow in order to keep her phone, including “if her grades aren’t good, and stuff like that.”

Pauly and Amanda also agreed that their daughter is “not allowed to have TikTok,” adding, “she’s too young.”

“She does do the kids YouTube though,” Pauly noted. “And I don’t know, I feel like that’s basically TikTok anyway. They do all the dances.”

Pauly also said that Amabella is “obsessed” with all of the makeup and Sephora products she got for Easter.

“When I was her age, I didn’t know what any of that stuff was!” Pauly joked.

