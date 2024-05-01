Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage Tease 'Young Sheldon' Finale With TikTok 'Filter'

Young Sheldon is officially on TikTok, just weeks before it’s series finale airs!

The first video on the show’s account features star Iain Armitage and executive producer/narrator Jim Parsons, who of course plays the adult version of Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory.

Jim is set to make an appearance in the CBS comedy’s upcoming series finale, alongside his co-star Mayim Bialik, and the two Sheldons made a TikTok video leading up to the last episode.

Keep reading to find out more…

In the video, Iain talks about there being an aging filter on the app and taps the screen before it switches to Jim.

“So apparently there’s a new filter that shows what you look when you grow up, and I don’t know how accurate this is going to be. Let me try,” Iain says before tapping the screen.

After it switches to Jim, he looks at himself and says, “Mm, I’m not sure about this. Oh, it changes your voice too. Huh. I don’t like it.”

One user commented, “The ‘I don’t like it’ is so Sheldon,” and we couldn’t agree more!

If you missed it, a few weeks ago, Jim talked about the upcoming finale and teased his appearance on the prequel series.

The two-part, one hour series finale is scheduled to air on Thursday, May 16th at 8pm ET/PT on CBS.

One Young Sheldon star recently opened up about the show ending and called the network’s decision “stupid.”