Jonathan Majors & Meagan Go Out For Lunch Weeks After His Sentencing

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good keep it casual while heading to lunch on Monday (April 29) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 34-year-old actor donned sweatpants and a jacket, while his 42-year-old actress girlfriend wore workout clothes while leaving a gym session on their way to grab a bite to eat.

The next day they were seen hitting the beach for a fun, PDA-filled day. Check out the photos HERE!

Just a few weeks before, Jonathan received his sentencing in his assault and harassment case.

Jonathan avoided prison time and was ordered to take a year-long domestic violence intervention program, which was reportedly specifically requested by the prosecution.

Back in early March, Jonathan and Meagan made their red carpet debut while attending the AAFCA Honorees Luncheon in LA.

The couple is coming up on their one-year anniversary, after first being spotted out on a movie date in Los Angeles this time last year.

