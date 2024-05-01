Joshua Bassett Teases Snippet of New Single 'The Golden Years' - Listen Now!

Joshua Bassett is coming back with new music!!

The 23-year-old former Disney star and singer just dropped his first snippet of music in over six months.

Joshua‘s last release was “Just Love” back in September 2023.

On Wednesday (May 1), Joshua kicked off the new month by posting a clip of him at the beach, singing a snippet of his song “The Golden Years,” which some fans may recognize from his last tour!

“Four years gone by in the blink of an eye / we were young till we weren’t / it was fun till it hurt / now I’m terrified that I’ll never find love like yours,” Joshua can be heard singing.

One fan noted in a comment that it’s been just over four years since the premiere of Joshua‘s show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which ended in 2023 after four seasons on Disney+.

No release date has been revealed at this time for the new song. Stay tuned!

Speaking of, back in December 2023 Joshua became an Emmy winner at the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards after picking up the award for Outstanding Original Song for a Children’s or Young Teen Program for his song “Finally Free,” which he co-wrote for HSMTMTS season three!