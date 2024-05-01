Jude Law Enjoys the Spring Weather While Shopping in New York City

Jude Law steps out in a tight white tee-shirt to do some shopping on Monday (April 29) in New York City.

The 51-year-old actor walked out of Muji with a bag in hand after doing some shopping at the clothing store.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jude Law

Just a couple of months ago, we got some shirtless photos of Jude on the set of his new movie Eden.

Here’s a brief synopsis of Eden from Deadline: “Based on an unsolved mystery that unfolded on a remote island in the Galapagos, the movie charts the lengths humans will go in pursuit of happiness.”

Browse through the gallery to see the most recent photos of Jude Law doing some shopping in New York City…