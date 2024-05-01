Khloe Kardashian Wants to Recreate Iconic 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Scene, But Kim Has a Warning for Her Sister

Khloe Kardashian is thinking about recreating one of the iconic scenes from the early years of her family’s reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, her sister Kim isn’t sure how wise that decision would be.

On social media, the 39-year-old Good American founder and reality star shared a video from an early episode where Kim tries to hit her with her purse during a fight. Despite swinging the bag hard, she failed to make contact with Khloe in any real way.

“I wish she would try this now,” Khloe wrote on X (formerly Twitter). However, Kim chimed in with a word of warning for her sister.

Kim replied, telling Khloe that a recreation might not work in her favor.

“Baby be careful what you wish for,” she wrote, explaining, “My bag is much bigger today than it was 16 years ago.”

Khloe was feeling pretty confident, though.

“D-mn I love it when you talk to me like this!! Made me a little excited. I love when you stunt on me,” she wrote in response. “Squealing but remember Khlomoney is still in this body. I just had to put her to sleep for a few years but she can and will be woken up.”

She concluded, vowing, “I’ll see you and you big ass bag soon. Make it a Himalayan.”

