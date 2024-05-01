Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Relationship Update: Sources Reveal Where They Stand Post-Split

Sources are providing updates on Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.‘s breakup.

Earlier this week it was reported that the 43-year-old reality star and 31-year-old professional athlete had separated after several months of quietly dating.

A new report shed light on what was going on behind the scenes and where the former couple stands now that they are no longer together.

Keep reading to find out more…

Insiders told TMZ that Kim and Odell have “no bad blood.” In fact, they reportedly decided that they are “better off as platonic pals.”

While the pair isn’t dating anymore, they “still have a lot of respect for each other.”

They added that it was not immediately clear when the pair went their separate ways.

The sources added that Kim is enjoying being single again and is keeping busy with her jam-packed schedule.

If you missed it, Kim made a huge change to her appearance over the weekend.

Do you know Kim‘s complete romantic history?