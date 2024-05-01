Kit Connor Shows Off Buzzcut For New Movie 'Warfare' - See the Pic!

Kit Connor is debuting a brand new look!

The 20-year-old Heartstopper star is currently in the midst of filming a new movie called Warfare, which centers on Ray Mendoza‘s time in the military.

For the role, Kit had to shave off his hair and he shared the new look with fans on his Instagram account.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I kinda like it,” Kit wrote with the selfie, which was posted to his story. Check it out below!

Among Kit‘s co-stars include Charles Melton, Will Poulter and Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn.

Joseph was also just seen showing off his own shaved head while attending a photo call in London for his other upcoming movie A Quiet Place: Day One. Check out the pics here!

Coming up later this year, Kit will be making his Broadway debut in a new production of Romeo+Juliet alongside Rachel Zegler, who also makes her debut on the Great White Way.

In October, fans can catch Kit in the new season of Heartstopper on Netflix!