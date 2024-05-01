Top Stories
May 01, 2024 at 1:50 am
By JJ Staff

Kristen Stewart & Fiancée Dylan Meyer Go for Walk in the Park with Their Dog

Kristen Stewart & Fiancée Dylan Meyer Go for Walk in the Park with Their Dog

Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer are getting in some fresh air.

The engaged couple took their dog for a walk in the park on Tuesday afternoon (April 30) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart

For their outing, the 34-year-old Twilight actress sported an “United States Air Command” T-shirt with tan pants while the 35-year-old screenwriter wore a black long-sleeved shirt and black leggings.

Earlier in the month, Dylan took to social media to pen a sweet message to Kristen in honor of her 34th birthday!

In a recent interview, Kristen revealed the one and only condition it would take for her to star in a Marvel movie.

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer on their walk…
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen stewart dylan walk in the park with their dog 01
kristen stewart dylan walk in the park with their dog 02
kristen stewart dylan walk in the park with their dog 03
kristen stewart dylan walk in the park with their dog 04
kristen stewart dylan walk in the park with their dog 05
kristen stewart dylan walk in the park with their dog 06
kristen stewart dylan walk in the park with their dog 07
kristen stewart dylan walk in the park with their dog 08
kristen stewart dylan walk in the park with their dog 09
kristen stewart dylan walk in the park with their dog 10
kristen stewart dylan walk in the park with their dog 11
kristen stewart dylan walk in the park with their dog 12
kristen stewart dylan walk in the park with their dog 13
kristen stewart dylan walk in the park with their dog 14
kristen stewart dylan walk in the park with their dog 15
kristen stewart dylan walk in the park with their dog 16
kristen stewart dylan walk in the park with their dog 17
kristen stewart dylan walk in the park with their dog 18
kristen stewart dylan walk in the park with their dog 19
kristen stewart dylan walk in the park with their dog 20
kristen stewart dylan walk in the park with their dog 21
kristen stewart dylan walk in the park with their dog 22

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Dylan Meyer, Kristen Stewart