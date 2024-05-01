Kristen Stewart & Fiancée Dylan Meyer Go for Walk in the Park with Their Dog
Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer are getting in some fresh air.
The engaged couple took their dog for a walk in the park on Tuesday afternoon (April 30) in Los Angeles.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart
For their outing, the 34-year-old Twilight actress sported an “United States Air Command” T-shirt with tan pants while the 35-year-old screenwriter wore a black long-sleeved shirt and black leggings.
Earlier in the month, Dylan took to social media to pen a sweet message to Kristen in honor of her 34th birthday!
In a recent interview, Kristen revealed the one and only condition it would take for her to star in a Marvel movie.
Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer on their walk…