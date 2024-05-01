Kylie Jenner Seemingly Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors During Night Out with Sister Kendall

The Jenner sisters are enjoying a night out.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner met up with a few friends at celeb hotspot Sushi Park for dinner on Wednesday evening (May 1) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For their night out, Kendall, 28, wore a black jacket with jeans and sunglasses while Kylie, 26, officially shut down pregnancy rumors by showing off her fit physique in a white crop top paired with black crop tops and a trucker hat.

Last month, many fans speculated that Kylie and Timothee Chalamet were expecting a child together. However, multiple sources denied rumors that Kylie was pregnant.

