Top Stories
May 01, 2024 at 11:40 pm
By JJ Staff

Kylie Jenner Seemingly Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors During Night Out with Sister Kendall

Kylie Jenner Seemingly Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors During Night Out with Sister Kendall

The Jenner sisters are enjoying a night out.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner met up with a few friends at celeb hotspot Sushi Park for dinner on Wednesday evening (May 1) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

For their night out, Kendall, 28, wore a black jacket with jeans and sunglasses while Kylie, 26, officially shut down pregnancy rumors by showing off her fit physique in a white crop top paired with black crop tops and a trucker hat.

Last month, many fans speculated that Kylie and Timothee Chalamet were expecting a child together. However, multiple sources denied rumors that Kylie was pregnant.

Find out when The Kardashians will be returning for season five on Hulu!

Click through the gallery inside for 30+ pictures of Kendall and Kylie Jenner stepping out for dinner…
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 01
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 02
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 03
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 04
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 05
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 06
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 07
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 08
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 09
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 10
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 11
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 12
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 13
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 14
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 15
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 16
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 17
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 18
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 19
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 20
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 21
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 22
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 23
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 24
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 25
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 26
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 27
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 28
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 29
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 30
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 31
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 32
kendall kylie jenner meet up with friends for dinner at sushi park 33

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner