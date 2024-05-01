Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay Explains Why That Benson & Stabler Near-Kiss Moment Didn't Happen, Despite That Teaser Moment

Mariska Hargitay is opening up about her relationship with Christopher Meloni, that teased kiss on Law & Order: SVU that didn’t happen, Kelli Giddish‘s exit, and more.

Of her chemistry with Christopher, Mariska shared, “Our chemistry is undeniable. It’s just the way it is,” she says.

Keep reading to find out more…

She then brought up that teaser, which showed Benson holding Stabler’s face and appeared like they would end up kissing. However, when that episode aired, the face hold wasn’t even featured.

Why was it shown in a teaser and not in the show? Mariska said, “To be honest with you, Chris and I thought it should go one way and the powers that be didn’t, so it got changed at the last minute, that near kiss. Obviously Dick [Wolf] gets final say. It’s his show and he didn’t want that.”

She added, “We want to hold the tension, and do what’s right and truthful for both characters.”

Could he return to the SVU universe? “I don’t see why that wouldn’t happen or couldn’t happen. I think that we’re sort of irrevocably locked.”

Mariska also spoke about Kelli Giddish, her former co-star on the show who was written out.

Mariska shared, “Kelli is my favorite actor to work with. Kelli is my heart. It’s a sore subject. I have a lot of say on the show, but I didn’t have enough there.”

She’s trying to get her back on the show next season. “I don’t like not being listened to, especially when I’m right. That relationship was one of the most powerful relationships in television because you saw these two badass women, so flawed and so there for each other,” Mariska added.

