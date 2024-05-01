Lindsay Lohan & Rachel McAdams Interested in 'Mean Girls' Sequel (Report)

According to a new report, Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams are interested in heading back to North Shore High School to film a Mean Girls sequel.

The duo played Cady Heron and Regina George, respectively, in the 2004 cult classic movie. More recently, Lindsay reunited with costars including Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert to film a themed commercial for Walmart.

While Rachel opted out of reprising her role for the commercial, a source claimed that there is a lot of interest in getting back to the franchise.

Keep reading to find out more…

People reported that Lindsay “wants to do another [Mean Girls] and has a good relationship with her former cast members.”

“They are her friends and have been. Another film would be great for her and for audiences who loved the original,” the insider explained.

Meanwhile, Rachel “would likely do a Mean Girls sequel if everything presented to her made sense.”

“She has no regrets about not doing a Walmart commercial, which is a different thing,” they alleged. “She is super busy, but likes her former cast members and would be interested in talking about a sequel if it becomes a reality.”

Did you know that the cast of Mean Girls almost looked very different? See which role Lindsay originally auditioned for and who might have played some of the other iconic roles.