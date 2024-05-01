Lip Reader Reveals What Taylor Swift Allegedly Said Out Loud When Travis Kelce Sang 'Viva Las Vegas' Again

You may be wondering what Taylor Swift said out loud when Travis Kelce sang his now-catch phrase at Patrick Mahomes‘ charity event this past weekend.

If you don’t remember, after the Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl, Travis took the microphone and sang a verse of “Viva Las Vegas” while his girlfriend Taylor stood in the crowd. Well, at the charity gala, Travis sang the exact same line again, with Taylor watching on as well.

Lip reader Jackie Gonzalez found a clip and analyzed what Taylor said when he sang this line again.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to Jackie, Taylor turned her head to the person sitting next to her and allegedly said, “That again. I can’t do it” in a joking manner.

This is not the first time a lip reader caught Taylor‘s exact words about Travis.