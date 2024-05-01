Lupita Nyong'o Brings the Cat from 'A Quiet Place: Day One' to London Photo Call with Joseph Quinn

A Quiet Place: Day One doesn’t hit theaters until the end of June, but the cast is already hard at work promoting the movie!

Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn stepped out for a photo call on Wednesday (May 1) at IET London: Savoy Place in London, England.

Joining the stars for the photo call was Schnitzel the Cat, who plays Lupita‘s cat in the film. After everyone fell in love with the dog from Anatomy of a Scandal when he appeared at press events and awards shows, it seems like this may become a new trend!

A couple months ago, Lupita and Joseph walked the red carpet together at the Oscars.

Watch the trailer for the movie right now. It’s being released in theaters on June 28.

