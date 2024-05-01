Maria Georgas Was Supposed to Be the Next 'Bachelorette,' But Backed Out!

Maria Georgas was almost the next star of The Bachelorette.

The 29-year-old The Bachelor alum confirmed the news on Call Her Daddy.

During the podcast appearance, she revealed that she was offered the role of the upcoming season’s lead, and the casting was so “set in stone” that she was even doing fittings.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It was mine until I said it wasn’t,” she admitted. “It became very overwhelming to the point where I had to decline.”

Despite everyone around her being “so supportive,” she said she felt unhappy.

“Why am I not excited about this?” she asked herself. “It took me realizing that it’s not my time where I was like, guys, respectfully, I need to decline. I need to take a step back. I was not in the right headspace for this.”

She explained that she “didn’t wanna waste anyone’s time,” considering the “extensive process” of getting on the show.

Instead, she has nothing but nice things to say about the next lead Jenn Tran, who she called “the most perfect bachelorette.”

“I couldn’t think of anyone better to do this,” she said. “She was so ready for it, and that was enough for me to say, yeah, it’s not my time.”

Watch her explain…