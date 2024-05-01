Melissa McCarthy Responds to Barbra Streisand's Ozempic Comment

If you didn’t see this week’s viral news, Barbra Streisand commented on Melissa McCarthy‘s recent Instagram post, asking her if she used Ozempic.

It began when Melissa shared photos of herself attending Center Theatre Group’s CTG Gala over the weekend with her friend Adam Shankman.

“Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?” Barbra wrote in Melissa‘s comments.

Barbra quickly received a ton of backlash for seemingly commenting on Melissa’s body by bringing up the commonly used weight loss drug.

Now, Melissa is responding.

Keep reading to find out more…

Melissa posted an Instagram of her reading “Barbra: Celebrating an Icon” (available with only 2 left in stock on Amazon!)

Melissa then also shared a video, where she said, “The takeaway, Barbra Streisand knows I exist. She reached out to me and she thought I looked good! I win the day.” You can see how Barbra responded to the backlash here.

Disclosure: Each product has been independently hand curated by our editorial team. Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.