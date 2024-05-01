Met Gala 2024 - Dress Code, 4 Celeb Co-Chairs & 2 Honorary Chairs Revealed

The 2024 Met Gala is nearly here!

The annual gala, which usually takes place on the first Monday in May (this year will be Monday, May 6), will celebrate The Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

The celebrity-filled event, hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, will feature a ton of stars, including the A-list array of co-chairs of this year’s event, joining Vogue‘s Anna Wintour.

