Netflix's 'Queen of Tears' Breaks Korean TV Viewership Record & Makes History!

Queen of Tears is making history!

The Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won-starring K-drama, which airs on both tvN in South Korea and on Netflix, smashed viewership records with its heavily anticipated finale episode on Sunday (April 28).

The finale set a new record for the highest viewership ratings for any drama in tvN history, scoring an average rating of 24.850% according to Nielsen Korea via Soompi.

The number breaks the record previously held by the finale of Crash Landing on You in February of 2020, which achieved 21.683%.

