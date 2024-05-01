Nia Sioux Explains Why She Skipped 'Dance Moms: The Reunion'

Nia Sioux has revealed the “simple” reason why she decided to participate in Dance Moms: The Reunion.

Back in March, Lifetime announced that the majority of the stars from the hit reality show would be returning for an upcoming reunion special.

However, Nia, 22, was one of the three stars that decided not to appear in the special.

In a new TikTok video, Nia explained why she skipped the reunion.

Keep reading to find out more…“Personally, I wasn’t going to say anything ’cause I just didn’t want to start drama — not that this would even start drama; it really shouldn’t,” Nia shared. “And also, I didn’t want to make it because I don’t want it to seem like I’m searching for attention because I really don’t care. I really don’t need the attention.”

After noting that she’s been asked “a lot” about the reunion, Nia said, “Hate to break it to you guys, but the reason is quite simple. I just really didn’t want to do it.”

“Yeah, it’s pretty plain and simple. I just didn’t want to do it,” Nia continued. “Some people think it was because I had sorority stuff. Nope, I didn’t. Some people think it’s because I’m in school. I am in school, but it wouldn’t have been an issue. I just didn’t want to do it, and that’s a good enough answer and that’s a good enough reason.”

Nia also added that she’s always expressed how “grateful” she is for Dance Moms in “almost any interview I’ve done.”

“It’s where I came from. It’s how I got my start,” Nia shared. “It’s the reason why I have such an amazing life now. Truly, I love my life. I have a fabulous life and I’m truly enjoying it.”

Nia then went on to say that she has no bitter feelings towards any of other former cast mates.

“I love the girls, and I’m really happy for them, and I’m really happy that they get to share how they felt or their experiences, but that’s just something I decided that I didn’t want to do, and that’s okay,” Nia explained. “Also, I never said that I wouldn’t do a reunion show in the future or talk about my experiences in the future, but right now, at this moment, was not the right time for me to do that.”



Dance Moms: The Reunion premieres Wednesday, May 1, at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. Watch the trailer here!