Nicki Minaj Brings Drake Onstage During 'Pink Friday 2 World Tour' - Watch Them Perform Together!

Nicki Minaj welcomed a very special friend and collaborator to the stage during her Tuesday night (April 30) performance on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour – Drake.

The 41-year-old “Barbie World” rapper performed for her fans in Toronto, and she hyped them up by describing the “God’s Plan” rapper as a “legend” and “icon.”

Keep reading to find out more…

The duo performed their duet “Needle” together, and Nicki gave Drake the stage to perform “Rich Baby Daddy” while she had a quick costume change.

He sent her off with a kiss on the cheek!

On Instagram, Nicki shared a couple clips of her duet with Drake.

“I REALLY freaking LOVE you guys!!!!!!!! Imagine having a crowd with incredible energy, then in walks the SUPERSTAR of ALL SUPERSTARS. The GENIUS we call DRAKE,” she gushed in the accompanying caption. “Nostalgic isn’t even the word.”

If you missed it, Nicki recently had to cancel one of her performances at the very last minute. Find out why.

We’ve also got so many photos of Nicki from the tour! Check out all of her costumes and m ore!