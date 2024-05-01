Paget Brewster Gives a 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 Filming Update

There’s Criminal Minds: Evolution news!

Paget Brewster provided a status update on the highly anticipated second season of the series.

The new series follows “the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers [as they] come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.”

Keep reading to find out more…

“Hi guys. We’re shooting the last episode of ⁦@criminalminds⁩ now and it’s a lot,” Paget began on Wednesday (May 1).

“The scripts are GREAT ! We are so excited for you to see the hard work of this cast & crew team. Please watch and know that we are giving it all for you because you give it all to us. ❤️p”

Season one of the revival series debuted in November 2022 and the season finished airing back in February of 2023.

If you didn’t know, there’s already an exciting addition to the cast, an actor being promoted, and a shocking exit. Get all the details!