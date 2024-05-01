Top Stories
May 01, 2024 at 3:30 pm
By JJ Staff

Prime Video Renews 3 TV Shows in 2024, Confirms 1 Series Not Returning

Continue Here »

Prime Video Renews 3 TV Shows in 2024, Confirms 1 Series Not Returning

Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service, has another renewal confirmed!

This year so far, the streaming service has renewed 3 TV shows and confirmed another is basically not moving forward with a new season. Plus, one show will be ending.

Keep reading to see the renewal & cancellation recap so far…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Amazon's Prime Video
Posted to: EG, Extended, Prime Video, Slideshow, Television