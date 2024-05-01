Prince William Provides Brief Update on How Kate Middleton Is Doing Amid Cancer Battle

Prince William gave an update on how his wife Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) is doing amid her cancer battle.

The 41-year-old royal made a few appearances on Tuesday (April 30), where he was asked about his family.

“Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?” one onlooker asked him.

He then responded, “All doing well, thank you. Yes, we’re doing well.”

The Princess announced over a month ago that she had been diagnosed with cancer and would be undergoing chemotherapy.

Pictured in the gallery: Prince William in both Newcastle upon Tyne and Seaham in England, taking on two royal engagements. One to open his new charity center, James’ Place Newcastle, and another to visit Low Carbon Materials to learn about low carbon construction.