Robert De Niro's Team Denies He Yelled at Pro-Palestinian Protestors, Explains What Happened

Robert De Niro‘s team is shutting down a rumor that he recently shouted at pro-Palestinian protestors that are taking a stand amid the country’s conflict with Israel.

This week, a video of the 80-year-old actor yelling amid a crowd went viral.

In it, he was heard saying, “This is not a movie, this is real! That’s dangerous and they say they’re going to do it again! Again! You don’t want that. None of us want that. C’mon. Let’s all get serious.”

Some reported that the clip was real. It was taken as a show of support for Israel by some online.

His team revealed the truth about what was happening.

It turns out that Robert was actually rehearsing for a new Netflix show that he is filming. It’s called Zero Day and sees the screen legend playing a former president.

“What was seen was erroneous reports of Robert De Niro supposedly yelling at a group of anti-Israeli protesters,” his representative Stan Rosenfield told Variety.

He continued, asserting that “De Niro’s lines were 100% scripted.”

“The video was a small snippet from a rehearsal scene from the Netflix series Zero Day which was being filmed on the streets of New York, April 27, where the character played by De Niro is confronting a group (all paid extras).”

“Someone copied the post and fabricated an entirely different and bogus meaning,” he concluded.

Netflix confirmed that this was a rehearsal.

