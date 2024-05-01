Rosie O'Donnell Joins 'And Just Like That' Season 3 - Character Name Revealed!

Rosie O’Donnell is joining And Just Like That!

The 62-year-old star just confirmed her involvement by posting a photo of her script at the Season 3 table reading, which Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon also shared photos from earlier on Wednesday (May 1).

And her character’s name is Mary!

“here comes mary #andjustlikethat @hbo,” she captioned the photo, along with a photo of herself with grey hair. “u like ?” she added of the look.

Episode 301 was also revealed to be called “Outlook Good”!

