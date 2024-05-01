'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 9 Trailer Debuts, Keke Palmer, Anitta & More Revealed As Guest Judges

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is returning in just a few weeks!

The upcoming ninth season features eight returning drag queens, who will be competing for a $200,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

This is the first time in the franchise’s history that the queens will be vying for the top prize for charity. Some of the organizations they are competing for include Trans Lifeline, The Trevor Project, ASPCA, National Black Justice Collective and more.

Ahead of the season premiere, Paramount+ just unveiled the trailer and revealed the lineup of guest judges!

In addition to the new season, new episodes of Untucked will also become available to stream on Paramount+.

This season’s guest judges include Keke Palmer, Anitta, Alec Mapa, Stephanie Hsu, Connie Britton, Colton Haynes, designer Jeremy Scott, Kristine W, Ruta Lee and Brothers Osbourne.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season nine, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked, debuts on Friday, May 17th on Paramount+!