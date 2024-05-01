Selena Gomez Rocks Rare Beauty's New Blush at Brand's 3rd Annual Mental Health Summit

Selena Gomez has that lit-from-within glow to her cheeks while attending Rare Beauty‘s 3rd Annual Mental Health Summit on Wednesday (May 1) in New York City.

The 31-year-old actress, singer and brand founder attended the event in a classic white dress with off-the-shoulder details. Selena pulled her hair into a slicked-back ponytail and simple accessories.

She finished off the look with Rare Beauty’s new Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in shade Happy.

The new blush arrived last month and is a powder alternative to their iconic cream blush. It’s got a shimmering, radiant finish and boasts a long wear-time.

Others at the event included United States Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy and Elyse Cohen, who is the Executive Vice President of Social Impact and Inclusion at Rare Beauty.

“Our 3rd annual @rarebeauty Mental Health Summit has me leaving inspired by the next generation, filled with so much hope, and grateful to each of you for being on this meaningful journey with us,” Selena wrote on Instagram after the event. “Mental health means so much to me and I’m honored we get to share this mission with the world together.”

Selena attended another event to promote the blush’s launch last month.

Did you see that Selena recently addressed her “mouthy” behavior on social media?

Scroll through all of the new photos of Selena Gomez at the Rare Beauty event in the gallery…