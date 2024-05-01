Sofia Vergara Reveals the Reason Why She Didn't Want More Kids

Sofia Vergara is speaking out more on her decision to not have more children, despite her ex husband Joe Manganiello‘s desire for children.

The 51-year-old Modern Family actress previously revealed that one reason that contributed to their divorce was that he wanted kids, but she did not want any more. She has a 32-year-old son, Manolo, from a previous relationship.

In a new interview, she spoke about her son, before revealing why she decided having more kids was not for her.

Keep reading to find out more…

Sofia shared with People, “It is great that I had him young, because now I’m going to be 52, and he’s 32. I wish I was older sometimes, because I would’ve been more mature, more prepared to be a mother, but that was what I got and what happened. So I just kept going and try not to look back at it, because it is what it is. But it is fun because I kind of grew up together with my son.”

She then spoke about not wanting more children at this time in her life.

She shared, “There’s things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they’re not. I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy.”

She continued, “thanks to science, women can actually have babies older. Before, nature for some reason tells your body at 50 you are in menopause, it’s time for you to be done with that. There is a reason why nature is doing that. But that’s for me, and I totally respect where anyone wants to be a mom after 50. I didn’t think because of my career, the way I live my life, the way my marriage was, that it was fair to bring a kid to this world, and I’m not going to be able to give 100 percent.”

