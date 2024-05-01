'Southern Charm' Season 10 Cast Changes - 11 Stars Returning, 2 Stars Rumored to Exit, 1 'Bachelor' Alum Joins & 1 Rumored to Join Cast

Southern Charm is set to return for a 10th season!

While Bravo has not officially confirmed the reality series will be back, several cast members have been spotted filming and one star even confirmed they were hosting the first gathering of the season.

In the show, we see several Charleston singles as they pursue their personal and professional lives while trying to preserve their family names, because just one social faux pas can taint a family’s name for generations. Members of the notoriously closed society unlock the gates of their centuries-old homes for a real-life look at how modern-day Southern aristocracy lives. Viewers get a peek at a social scene which is bound by tradition and ostentation unlike any other culture in America, through a group of the city’s most charismatic gentlemen and their Southern-belle equals.

Ahead of the new season, we’re taking a look at who is confirmed to return, who’s also likely to come back, who will be joining and which stars are rumored to exit the series.

Keep reading inside to find out more about the Southern Charm season 10 cast…