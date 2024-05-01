Top Stories
May 01, 2024 at 8:31 pm
Tom Brady Hits the Gym Ahead of First Ever Live Netflix Roast

Tom Brady stands out in a red shirt while leaving the gym on Monday (April 29) in Miami Beach, Fla.

The 46-year-old retired NFL player wore his regular street clothes after his workout, and at one point held a mechanical pencil in his mouth.

Tom‘s outing comes just days before he is set to fly cross-country to be the subject of Netflix’s first-ever live comedy roast!

The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady is set to take place starting THIS coming Sunday, May 5th at 8pm PT on Netflix.

The event, part of Netflix is a Joke Fest, will be hosted by Kevin Hart and be streamed live from the Kia Forum in LA.

Tom and Kevin will both executive produce, along with Casey Patterson, Jeff Ross and Jeff Clanagan.

The lineup of those roasting Tom Brady has not been revealed, so fans will just have to tune in to see!

IYCMI: Tom recently revealed what it would take for him to make a return to the NFL once again.

