Travis Kelce Explains Why He Doesn't Get Mail Delivered to His House Anymore

Travis Kelce is re-routing his mail!

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up on his New Heights podcast about his mail situation in the latest episode on Wednesday (May 1).

During the episode, he revealed he no longer receives mail at his home due to an overwhelming amount of deliveries.

Keep reading to find out more…

“The one thing you don’t realize, that when somebody posts your house online, that everybody now has your address and people just send stuff to your house,” he says.

“So I literally stopped getting mail to my house. I had to stop. I had to literally tell the post office and everybody to, like, stop bringing stuff to my house.”

Jason Kelce added: “there’s some stuff that comes and it’s pretty cool.”

“Anything sent to my house, send right back to the sender,” Travis countered. “So anybody that’s just sending random s**t to my house, uh, it’s not getting to me.”

According to reports, Travis bought a $6 million home in Kansas City, Missouri, last fall for more privacy after his romance with Taylor Swift went public.

A lip-reader also revealed what Taylor Swift allegedly said as he sang “Viva Las Vegas” at a charity event!