Tyler Hynes Reveals Hallmark Movie He Wants to See Get a Sequel!

Tyler Hynes has such an impressive resume at the Hallmark Channel, and as one of the fan fave stars at the network, he’s been in so many great hits.

In a recent interview, the 37-year-old actor was asked if he’d like to film a sequel to any of his films.

Well, his answer is a big fan favorite title!

The movie Tyler chose? It Was Always You!

Here’s the synopsis of It Was Always You, straight from Hallmark: Elizabeth’s engagement plans are thrown into disarray when her fiancée’s free-spirited brother David returns home. With her engagement party looming and a million things to do, David’s unexpected influence prompts Elizabeth to question her life decisions.

When asked which film he’d want to film a sequel for, he told Us Weekly, “I think It Was Always You simply because this is a movie that gets mentioned a lot and Erin [Krakow] is a friend. We’ve definitely both [been] passionate about each other’s work and want to do it again.”

He added, “I think those characters [with] Erin would be an interesting sequel. I don’t know if it’s going to happen though. It would be fun.”

Back in January 2024, we asked Tyler‘s fans to vote for their favorite film…and they chose It Was Always You!