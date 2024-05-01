'Vanderpump Rules' To Take Break, Won't Pick Up Cameras During Normal Summer Filming Schedule

Vanderpump Rules is reportedly taking a pause from it’s normal filming schedule.

The Bravo reality series has had quite an eventful last couple of years following the events of Scandoval.

While the show hasn’t officially been announced to be renewed for a 12th season, it’s assumed that it will return, but cameras won’t be rolling this summer during their regular filming months.

Keep reading to find out more…

The show normally films throughout the summer, and last year, they started filming season 11 at the end of June 2023, just three months after the season 10 reunion, and continued through September.

Now, new reports say the show will take a break from filming, with TMZ first to report.

The site says the reasoning is to “give the cast a break and let their lives breathe a bit in the wake of Scandoval,” and “producers want to let the cast do their own thing for a bit without jumping right back into another summer of filming — all in the hopes that by the time they come back and shoot … there’ll have been some big developments and new drama to capture.”

Another reason for the break from filming could also be due to Ariana‘s new hosting gig that is coming up. The super fan will take over as host of Love Island USA for the show’s upcoming sixth season, which is set to film and air over the summer!