What Is the Best K-Pop Release of April 2024? Vote Now! (Poll)

K-Pop is taking over this year!

South Korean idols dominated in April, including some incredible girl group offerings like BabyMonster and Kiss of Life, solo efforts from stars like Doyoung, Lucas and Solar, and boy bands, like SEVENTEEN, BoyNextDoor and Tomorrow X Together.

We’ve rounded up some of the biggest releases of the year making an impact on the charts, and we want you to tell us: what is the best K-pop release of April 2024?

Place your vote inside – the winner will be revealed right here on May 8 at 10 a.m. ET.

