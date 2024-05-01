Who is Beets' on 'The Masked Singer'? Famed 'American Idol' Duo Unmasked Ahead of Season Finale

Three celebrities, including an American Idol duo, were unmasked during the May 1 episode of The Masked Singer!

The ninth episode of the season aired on Wednesday and brought back Beets, Seal and Gumball for a Soundtrack of My Life-themed faceoff.

After belting out Whitney Houston‘s “One Moment in Time,” Beets was sent to the Battle Royal where they competed with Gumball to make it through to the next round. They belted out “(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes but were unmasked and sent packing.

Who was underneath the masks? The big-voiced stars are familiar to anyone who loved American Idol!

Who was revealed as Beets? Head inside to find out which American Idol duo were under the masks…