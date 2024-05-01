Who is Seal on 'The Masked Singer'? Former Child Star & Musician Unmasked Ahead of Finale

The identity of Seal was unmasked during the most recent episode of The Masked Singer.

The ninth episode of Season 11 aired on Wednesday (May 1) and found Beets, Seal and Gumball battling it out for a place in the season finale. The theme of the evening was Soundtrack of My Life.

After performing “It’s Tricky” by Run-DMC, Seal was eliminated in the first round and sent packing. Who was underneath the mask?

SPOILER ALERT – Do not read ahead if you haven’t watched the latest episode of The Masked Singer!

Who was Seal? Head inside to find out…