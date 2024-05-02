4 Other Actresses in the Running to Play Bella in 'Twilight' Before Kristen Stewart (Including the Star of Another Big Franchise)

Kristen Stewart is gearing up to star in another vampire project, but for us we’ll always remember her as Bella Swan from Twilight.

It’s been more than a decade since the 34-year-old star last shared the screen with the likes of Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson in the massively popular young adult series. Now, she’s gearing up to return to the world alongside Oscar Isaac in a new thriller called Flesh of the Gods.

The new project is shaping up to be a hit, but Twilight will always be the role that turned Kristen into a household name.

She’s so closely related to the part at this point in her career. However, like any other role in Hollywood, there was stiff competition with multiple stars in the running to play Bella.

Twilight was already a successful book series by the time that the first movie was being made. That means that Bella was a massively popular role that many people wanted to land.

In fact, four Hollywood A-listers have spoken out and revealed that they also were in the running for the part. One of those actresses was even famously author Stephenie Meyer‘s first choice. Another explained that they were ultimately “glad” that they weren’t cast.

Scroll through all four of the actresses that auditioned to play Bella Swan…