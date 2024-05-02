Amy Schumer Provides Health Update After Revealing Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis

Amy Schumer let fans know how she’s doing while posing on the red carpet at Variety’s 2024 Power of Women: New York on Thursday (May 2) in New York City.

The 42-year-old comedian was honored at the event. While on the red carpet, she explained how she was feeling after being diagnosed with Cushing syndrome earlier this year.

“I’m feeling better,” she told ET. “I still have this Cushing syndrome, but you just have to wait for the steroids to work through your system. I feel a lot better. They’re not all the way through, but I feel a lot stronger and proud to be here.”

Amy added that she thinks that her recovery will benefit her son Gene, too.

“I think he sees his mom working and happy and living in a way she’s proud of and I think that’s gonna be good for him,” she explained.

If you were unaware, the Mayo Clinic describes Cushing syndrome as something that occurs when the body produces too much of the stress hormone cortisol for an extended period of time.

Cushing syndrome is recognized by “a fatty hump between the shoulders, a rounded face, and pink or purple stretch marks on the skin.” High blood pressure, bone loss, and type 2 diabetes are other possible symptoms.

Amy revealed her diagnosis in February 2024 after people on social media were making rude comments about her face.

Amy recently opened up about her political views.

