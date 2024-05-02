Top Stories
May 02, 2024 at 10:58 pm
By JJ Staff

Anitta Gets Honored at Variety Event, Explains How Being Sick Changed the Music She Makes Now

Anitta Gets Honored at Variety Event, Explains How Being Sick Changed the Music She Makes Now

Anitta is one of Variety’s Power of Women honorees this year!

The 31-year-old Brazilian singer looked lovely on the red carpet at the annual event on Thursday afternoon (May 2) in New York City.

Anitta was joined by fellow honorees Amy Schumer, Mariska Hargitay, and Shonda Rhimes, as well as event host Amber Ruffin and special guest Glenn Close.

Later in the day, Anitta attended the Global Citizen NOW event at Spring Studios.

In her interview for the Variety feature, Anitta talked about how a recent mystery illness changed her outlook on both life and music.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Now I appreciate death so much. I thought I was going to die. And if I did, I wanted to be sure I left behind a body of work that I felt truly represented me and the sounds I love. I’d already had the hits; I already did it by the numbers. Death, and the fact that we don’t know what tomorrow holds, make me feel the most alive. Now I want to try something that makes me feel like an artist again,” she said.

Before this mindset change, she says, “I didn’t feel happy. I didn’t have the energy anymore. I was looking at the sales numbers too much, reading what the internet and critics had to say. And after having thought so much about what life could look like if I quit, or if I died … my priorities shifted.”

Check out more highlights from the interview!
Just Jared on Facebook
anitta variety power of women 01
anitta variety power of women 02
anitta variety power of women 03
anitta variety power of women 04
anitta variety power of women 05
anitta variety power of women 06
anitta variety power of women 07
anitta variety power of women 08
anitta variety power of women 09
anitta variety power of women 10
anitta variety power of women 11
anitta variety power of women 12
anitta variety power of women 13
anitta variety power of women 14
anitta variety power of women 15
anitta variety power of women 16
anitta variety power of women 17
anitta variety power of women 18
anitta variety power of women 19
anitta variety power of women 20
anitta variety power of women 21
anitta variety power of women 22
anitta variety power of women 23
anitta variety power of women 24
anitta variety power of women 25
anitta variety power of women 26
anitta variety power of women 27
anitta variety power of women 28

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anitta