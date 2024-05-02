Anitta Gets Honored at Variety Event, Explains How Being Sick Changed the Music She Makes Now

Anitta is one of Variety’s Power of Women honorees this year!

The 31-year-old Brazilian singer looked lovely on the red carpet at the annual event on Thursday afternoon (May 2) in New York City.

Anitta was joined by fellow honorees Amy Schumer, Mariska Hargitay, and Shonda Rhimes, as well as event host Amber Ruffin and special guest Glenn Close.

Later in the day, Anitta attended the Global Citizen NOW event at Spring Studios.

In her interview for the Variety feature, Anitta talked about how a recent mystery illness changed her outlook on both life and music.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Now I appreciate death so much. I thought I was going to die. And if I did, I wanted to be sure I left behind a body of work that I felt truly represented me and the sounds I love. I’d already had the hits; I already did it by the numbers. Death, and the fact that we don’t know what tomorrow holds, make me feel the most alive. Now I want to try something that makes me feel like an artist again,” she said.

Before this mindset change, she says, “I didn’t feel happy. I didn’t have the energy anymore. I was looking at the sales numbers too much, reading what the internet and critics had to say. And after having thought so much about what life could look like if I quit, or if I died … my priorities shifted.”

Check out more highlights from the interview!