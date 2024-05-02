Anya Taylor Joy's 'Furiosa' Premiere Look Is a Work of Art!

Anya Taylor Joy went all out with a work of art at the Australian premiere of her film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga at the State Theatre on Thursday (May 2) in Sydney, Australia.

The 28-year-old actress stars in the new film alongside Chris Hemsworth.

Anya stars as the younger version of the character made famous by Charlize Theron in 2015′s Mad Max.

Here’s a synopsis: As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premieres in theaters on May 24, 2024!

FYI: Anya is wearing Paco Rabanne SS96 Couture.