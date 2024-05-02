Top Stories
May 02, 2024 at 5:56 pm
By JJ Staff

Bella Hadid Puts On Runway Show, Rocks Sheer Dress & More Looks During NYC Visit

Bella Hadid Puts On Runway Show, Rocks Sheer Dress & More Looks During NYC Visit

Bella Hadid is turning the sidewalks of New York City into her very own runway during a trip to the city to promote her new Ôrebella fragrance line.

The 27-year-old model and mogul has stepped out in three different looks on Wednesday and Thursday (May 1 and 2). That includes a sheer white dress and more.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Wednesday, Bella opted for a monochromatic black look, which featured cropped pants, open-toes heels and a jacket with a high neck. The model capped off her look with sunglasses and was all smiles while walking down the street.

She changed into a white dress with a sheer bodice the following day. Bella paired the knee-length dress with strappy sandals and a large necklace. She pulled her hair back.

Bella put on a gray blazer and a matching skort, which she paired with platform shoes for another outing that day.

Her new line of “skin-nourishing fragrances” arrived recently. You can learn more about them here.

If you missed it, we recently got some huge relationship news about Bella. She also made a major move.

FYI: Bella‘s last look is Gucci with Maison H. Jewels.

Scroll through all of the new photos from Bella Hadid’s fashionable trip to New York City in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
bella hadid fashionable nyc 01
bella hadid fashionable nyc 02
bella hadid fashionable nyc 03
bella hadid fashionable nyc 04
bella hadid fashionable nyc 05
bella hadid fashionable nyc 06
bella hadid fashionable nyc 07
bella hadid fashionable nyc 08
bella hadid fashionable nyc 09
bella hadid fashionable nyc 10
bella hadid fashionable nyc 11
bella hadid fashionable nyc 12
bella hadid fashionable nyc 13
bella hadid fashionable nyc 14
bella hadid fashionable nyc 15
bella hadid fashionable nyc 16
bella hadid fashionable nyc 17
bella hadid fashionable nyc 18
bella hadid fashionable nyc 19
bella hadid fashionable nyc 20
bella hadid fashionable nyc 21
bella hadid fashionable nyc 22
bella hadid fashionable nyc 23
bella hadid fashionable nyc 24
bella hadid fashionable nyc 25
bella hadid fashionable nyc 26
bella hadid fashionable nyc 27
bella hadid fashionable nyc 28
bella hadid fashionable nyc 29
bella hadid fashionable nyc 30
bella hadid fashionable nyc 31

Credit: Ulices Ramales / T.JACKSON; Photos: Backgrid, Courtesy of Gucci
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Sheer