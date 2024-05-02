Bella Hadid Puts On Runway Show, Rocks Sheer Dress & More Looks During NYC Visit

Bella Hadid is turning the sidewalks of New York City into her very own runway during a trip to the city to promote her new Ôrebella fragrance line.

The 27-year-old model and mogul has stepped out in three different looks on Wednesday and Thursday (May 1 and 2). That includes a sheer white dress and more.

On Wednesday, Bella opted for a monochromatic black look, which featured cropped pants, open-toes heels and a jacket with a high neck. The model capped off her look with sunglasses and was all smiles while walking down the street.

She changed into a white dress with a sheer bodice the following day. Bella paired the knee-length dress with strappy sandals and a large necklace. She pulled her hair back.

Bella put on a gray blazer and a matching skort, which she paired with platform shoes for another outing that day.

Her new line of "skin-nourishing fragrances" arrived recently.

FYI: Bella‘s last look is Gucci with Maison H. Jewels.

