Brad Pitt & Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Spotted on Rare Outing In Santa Barbara

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are going strong!

The 60-year-old actor and the 34-year-old jewelry designer were seen out for a walk at the beach in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Monday (April 29) in a rare sighting together.

Brad could be seen with his arm around Ines at one point as they walked on the beach with coffee cups in hand.

The couple, who have been together since late 2022, are rarely seen out together, let alone photographed together, as they keep their romance low-key.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that they took a big step in their relationship and moved in together after just over a year.

At the time, a source said the actor “found his spark again” with Ines and that he “couldn’t be happier.”

