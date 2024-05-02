Britney Spears Blames Her Mom for Hotel Incident, Shares Video Footage of Twisted Ankle

Britney Spears is speaking out again following an incident at her Los Angeles hotel, in which paramedics and police were called to her room.

According to the report, there were concerns that she was injured after an altercation with rumored boyfriend Paul Soliz on Wednesday night. Other guests were concerned that she “was having a mental breakdown.”

Britney already called the news “fake” and now she thinks she knows how it all happened.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I know my mom was involved !!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it 👍🏻🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!” Britney wrote on Instagram.

Britney also included praise for her lawyer Mathew Rosengart. She said, “Psss this man is wonderful !!! He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!”

In videos included in the post, Britney showed off her twisted ankle, which looked very swollen. See below.