Britney Spears Explains Why Paramedics Were Called to Her Hotel Amid Concerns of 'Mental Breakdown,' Says She's Moving

Britney Spears is sharing her side of the story following worrying reports about her personal life.

On Thursday (May 2), a report suggested that both the paramedics and police were called on the 42-year-old pop star while she was visiting Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

According to the report, there were concerns that she was injured after an altercation with rumored boyfriend Paul Soliz on Wednesday night. Other guests were concerned that she “was having a mental breakdown.”

Britney took to social media to explain what really happened and to bash the whispers about her mental health.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Just to let people know … the news is fake !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie,” she wrote on Instagram.

She added that she was “not sure why I feel the need to share this,” speculating that she was “just a girl and I’m on my period so I’m b-tchy.”

As for why the paramedics were called, she had a simple explanation: “I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed.”

“I’m moving to Boston !!! Peace,” Britney concluded.

In a since-deleted post that also called out fake stories abotu her, Britney mentioned body doubles. It is unclear if this was about the same stories from Wednesday night.

We’ll continue to update you if we learn more.

The latest news comes following some huge developments involving the pop star.

Last week, she settled her conservatorship dispute with her dad Jamie Spears. More recently, it was reported that Britney and Sam Asghari had finally finalized their divorce.