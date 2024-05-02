Broadway Musical 'Lempicka' Sets Closing Date, First Casualty of Tony Awards Season

Just days after the Tony Awards nominations were announced, the first casualty of the Broadway season has been revealed.

The new musical Lempicka will sadly close later this month, marking a short run for the polarizing show that has drawn both raves and pans from critics.

Lempicka is a new musical about the true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka. Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

Stars Eden Espinosa and Amber Iman, who both earned Tony nominations for their performances, have discussed the mixed reviews their show has received.

The musical will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, May 19.

In a statement, the producers said, “We are so proud of our production and the family of artists and artisans who’ve shaped it. Few knew better than Tamara de Lempicka that art isn’t easy but always worth the effort.”

