CBS Confirms 'Fire Country' Spinoff Series - Title & Premiere Details Revealed!

CBS is officially ordering the Fire Country spinoff series!

The network has ordered the series for the 2025-26 broadcast season, marking the first series ordered for the upcoming season, via Deadline.

The Fire Country spinoff will be called Sheriff Country, and will be led by Morena Baccarin.

The series order was announced during CBS’ presentation in Los Angeles on Thursday (may 2).

Here’s a plot summary: “In Sheriff Country, Baccarin stars as straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Cal Fire’s division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country), who investigates criminal activity as she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater while contending with her ex-con father and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter.”

The spinoff was first introduced when Morena guest starred in an April episode of Fire Country, “Alert the Sheriff.”

In that episode, Mickey (Baccarin) enters the scene in Edgewater via helicopter; she’s in pursuit of a money launderer who ends up dumping $50,000 in cash over the convicts while they while they’re working in the woods. Viewers quickly learn that Mickey is not only the step-sister of Sharon (Farr), she also played an unfortunate role in putting Sharon’s son Bode (Max Thieriot) behind bars before he joined the Cal Fire firefighting program.

