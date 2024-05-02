CBS Executives Explain Why They Canceled 'NCIS: Hawaii,' 'So Help Me Todd,' & 'CSI: Vegas' (& If They Could Transfer to Paramount+)

CBS executives are revealing why they decided to cancel So Help Me Todd, CSI: Vegas and NCIS: Hawaii.

If you don’t know, the network renewed 15 TV shows this year, but did cancel 3 and announced several are ending.

When asked why those three shows were canceled, they responded, “It is incumbent on us to always keep the schedule fresh, keep momentum going. We had to make some really tough choices this year,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach shared. “Everything came back [from the Hollywood strikes] really strong, but ultimately we have to look at the cohesiveness of the schedule flow. We have to evaluate the financials and the performance overall, and we make tough decisions.”

“Every show is different,” CBS CEO George Cheeks added. “We certainly had a wonderful experience with So Help Me Todd. It was heartbreaking.”

They were asked if there is any chance any of these shows will be saved (like S.W.A.T.), or if they could move to Paramount+. The answer was “no.”

