CBS Reveals 'Young Sheldon' Spinoff Series Title!

CBS is ready to debut its Young Sheldon spinoff series!

The network revealed its 2024-2025 fall television schedule, and also gave us new information about the highly anticipated continuation of the fan-favorite show.

The Young Sheldon spinoff is called Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and will lead off Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment will reprise their roles in the series, which will follow Georgie and Mandy as they raise their family in Texas. It will be a multi-camera comedy as opposed to a single-cam, via Variety.

