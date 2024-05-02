Chris Evans & Anya Taylor-Joy to Lead Star-Studded New Movie 'Sacrifice'

Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy are set to share the screen with Salma Hayek and Brendan Fraser in an exciting new movie called Sacrifice from director Romain Gavras.

The 42-year-old Captain America actor and 28-year-old Furiosa star will take center stage in the movie, which has been described as a satire.

Additional details have been revealed.

Deadline reported on the casting, noting that the four stars agreed to join the cast within four days of receiving the script.

The outlet reported the logline: “After a very public breakdown, film star Mike Tyler needs to get back in the spotlight. Tonight is his comeback at a celebrity charity gala on a volcanic island, but he is upstaged when the event is raided by a radical group of warriors led by the zealous Joan. She kidnaps Mike along with the world’s richest man and another person, dragging them across an unforgiving landscape for the sake of a prophecy with apocalyptic stakes: to save humanity by sacrificing three lives. Mike sees a chance at redemption by surviving this role of a lifetime, but Joan will stop at nothing to fulfill her mission.”

Chris is expected to play Mike while Anya is Joan.

More stars are expected to join the cast in the near future, and there are hopes for filming to commence this fall.

If you weren’t aware, Chris has been tied to a few other big projects lately. The list includes one that will have him joining forces with two other Marvel stars.