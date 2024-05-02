Chris Hemsworth Brings Wife Elsa Pataky & Twin Sons to 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Premiere!

Chris Hemsworth made it a family affair for the premiere of his new movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga at the State Theatre on Thursday (May 2) in Sydney, Australia.

The 40-year-old actor posed with his wife Elsa Pataky, their 10-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan, and his parents Craig and Leonie Hemsworth.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premieres in theaters on May 24, 2024!

Here’s a synopsis: As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

